Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 5,214 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,214 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 400.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 173,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,415,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,299,000 after buying an additional 53,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.37. The company had a trading volume of 527,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,210,057. The stock has a market cap of $206.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $51.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.45.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.45%.

Several analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.41.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

