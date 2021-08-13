Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 865 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,775 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,839,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in American Express by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 39,140 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 72.3% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,924 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $173.00 price target (up previously from $171.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.15.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,491,893. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $179.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.19. The firm has a market cap of $131.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.29.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

See Also: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.