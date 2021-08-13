Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 9,706 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,938 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,706 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 70.1% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 40.0% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 29.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 584,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total transaction of $82,999,211.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,696,394.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $1,391,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,362,292. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $149.49. The stock had a trading volume of 237,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,326,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.03. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $158.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.48.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

