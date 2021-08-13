Wedbush Securities Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,733 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.82% of A-Mark Precious Metals worth $4,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 56.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. 39.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRK traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.23. 128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,280. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of -0.42. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.10 and a 52-week high of $57.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.34.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $5.96. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 77.15% and a net margin of 1.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

In related news, CFO Kathleen Taylor-Simpson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $753,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $251,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William A. Richardson sold 12,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $678,474.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 455,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,152,310.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,722 shares of company stock valued at $3,967,738. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.

