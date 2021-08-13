Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AXS Investments LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 6.4% in the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in BlackRock by 20.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter worth $960,000. Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 11.2% in the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 498 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 17.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 31,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BLK stock traded down $2.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $916.11. The company had a trading volume of 6,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,366. The stock has a market cap of $139.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $531.39 and a 1-year high of $922.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $880.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $943.17.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

