Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 41.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,680 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,889 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 17.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,125 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% in the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 186,334 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,143,000 after buying an additional 11,473 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.3% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 245,342 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $47,589,000 after buying an additional 14,441 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 20.1% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 263,197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,052,000 after buying an additional 44,006 shares during the period. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.4% in the second quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $1.20 on Friday, hitting $190.80. The company had a trading volume of 154,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,864,956. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.72 and a twelve month high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Wedbush downgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.93.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

