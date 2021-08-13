Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $16.87 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,959 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,397 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 0.8% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $16,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 22.4% in the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 34.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 20,580 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 4.2% in the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 11,212 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 6.6% during the second quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 28,758 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 1.5% during the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 14,596 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.40.

The Walt Disney stock traded up $3.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $182.34. 1,333,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,737,043. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $117.23 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.80.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

