Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $20.14 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.0% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,885,000. First Interstate Bank increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 203,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 24,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,829,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 109,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,524,000 after acquiring an additional 7,054 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $447.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,345,418. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $320.92 and a 12 month high of $447.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $433.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

