Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $4.89 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,250 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Netflix by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 40.0% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp cut their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Macquarie cut their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $610.23.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX traded up $7.48 on Friday, reaching $518.20. The stock had a trading volume of 145,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,183,756. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $517.38. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $458.60 and a 12-month high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.