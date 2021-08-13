Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $6.05 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 41.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 7,297 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 1,587.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN stock traded up $2.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $230.24. 59,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,611,438. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.69. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $241.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.05.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.