Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $6.60 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,317 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $6,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 7,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Target by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Target by 65.6% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $261.40. 103,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,437,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $129.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $247.73. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $133.61 and a twelve month high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total value of $785,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,244,112.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,670 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,598 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.05.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

