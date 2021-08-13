Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,585 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,733,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,699,742,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760,458 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,148,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,402,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699,308 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 32,202,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,291,970,000 after acquiring an additional 254,300 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 39.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,553,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $962,030,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,904,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $829,833,000 after acquiring an additional 409,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,438,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,630,844. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $48.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.62.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.