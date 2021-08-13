Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,171,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,275,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,400,000 after acquiring an additional 240,454 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,177,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $780,754,000 after acquiring an additional 158,850 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 449,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,264,000 after acquiring an additional 52,543 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 573,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,342,000 after acquiring an additional 50,608 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $415.32. The stock had a trading volume of 999 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,566. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $291.18 and a 12 month high of $417.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $400.59.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

