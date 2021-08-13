Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,088 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.2% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 43.0% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 64.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $9.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,753.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,221. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,543.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,402.15 and a 1 year high of $2,765.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

