Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,464 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 0.7% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $13,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 12.8% in the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Tesla by 22.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,199 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 52.7% in the second quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 542 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $2,719,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total value of $719,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,490,659.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.17, for a total value of $930,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,164,014.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,675 shares of company stock worth $38,960,554 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $657.62 price objective (down from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $581.89.

TSLA traded down $2.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $719.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 816,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,870,844. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $313.45 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $658.18. The company has a market cap of $712.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 374.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

