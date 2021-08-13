Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 10,476 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,476 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 0.8% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $16,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $368.49. 1,142,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,132,551. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $356.14. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $260.11 and a 52 week high of $369.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.