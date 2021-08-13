Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 2,617 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 612,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,617 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 11.4% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $240,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,084,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $409.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,924,148. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $397.22. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $295.04 and a twelve month high of $409.33.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.