Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 493 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $5,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Roku by 19.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Roku by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 104,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Roku by 509.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter worth about $430,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Roku in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total transaction of $37,402,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total value of $388,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 402,276 shares of company stock worth $158,297,115 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU traded down $8.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $360.64. 98,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,384,353. The stock has a market cap of $47.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 479.90 and a beta of 1.78. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.36 and a 1 year high of $490.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $405.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.38.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Roku from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.76.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

