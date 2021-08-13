Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 51,555 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,264 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51,555 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $9,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.23. The stock had a trading volume of 453,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,211,715. The company has a market cap of $201.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.53. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.12.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

