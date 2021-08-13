Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Aecon Group (AEGXF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Aecon Group (OTCMKTS: AEGXF):

7/27/2021 – Aecon Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Desjardins. They now have a C$16.04 price target on the stock, down previously from C$23.00.

7/27/2021 – Aecon Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities. They now have a C$16.04 price target on the stock, down previously from C$22.00.

7/26/2021 – Aecon Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$16.31 price target on the stock, down previously from C$18.00.

7/26/2021 – Aecon Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$16.31 price target on the stock, down previously from C$23.00.

7/26/2021 – Aecon Group had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a C$16.31 price target on the stock, down previously from C$19.00.

7/26/2021 – Aecon Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a C$16.31 price target on the stock, down previously from C$24.50.

7/23/2021 – Aecon Group had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$26.00 price target on the stock.

OTCMKTS:AEGXF opened at $16.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.10. Aecon Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $16.64.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

