Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Acquires 2,764,085 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 4,074.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,831,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,764,085 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.3% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. owned 2.02% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $65,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 292,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,816,000 after acquiring an additional 14,746 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 273,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,044,000 after acquiring an additional 32,227 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,798,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $43.11. The company had a trading volume of 17,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,752. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.49. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $47.56.

