Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Acquires 5,033,112 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 23,172.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,054,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,033,112 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.7% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. owned about 2.40% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $21,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 131.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 15,444 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $436,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 67,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,989,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $244.29. The company had a trading volume of 7,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,582. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.17 and a 12-month high of $244.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.76.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.