Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Buys 206,349 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 5,472.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,349 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp makes up about 0.1% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,167,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,000,417,000 after purchasing an additional 12,779,463 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,438,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,720,000 after acquiring an additional 589,802 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 18,170,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,831 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,478,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,343,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,402,000 after purchasing an additional 415,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

USB traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $58.39. The company had a trading volume of 144,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,835,945. The firm has a market cap of $86.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.07.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

In other news, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $1,536,750.00. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Barclays upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.23.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

