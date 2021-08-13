Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 6,231.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,553,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,418,139 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 5.2% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. owned 1.11% of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $147,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tri Star Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% during the second quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 66,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 35,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.92. The company had a trading volume of 28,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,891,221. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.44. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $56.53 and a 1-year high of $58.77.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%.

