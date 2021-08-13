Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Has $30.98 Million Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 7,179.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,784,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,760,466 shares during the quarter. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. owned about 4.45% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $30,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMB. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 182.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Motco bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000.

FMB stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.49. 796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,247. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.51. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $55.28 and a 12 month high of $57.84.

