Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Has $516.78 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 3,066.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,617,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,123,813 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 18.2% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. owned about 7.51% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $516,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,254,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,858,000 after acquiring an additional 68,372 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,226,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,274,000 after acquiring an additional 295,098 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,012,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,663,000 after acquiring an additional 687,972 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,856,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,049,000 after acquiring an additional 79,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,085,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,173,000 after acquiring an additional 61,320 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPAB traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.12. 31,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,504,367. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.08. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $29.48 and a 12 month high of $31.07.

