Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Has $79.97 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 3,646.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,942,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,864,304 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 2.8% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.93% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $79,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $37.61. 67,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,879,468. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $38.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.19.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.