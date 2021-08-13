Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 8,447.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 676,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 668,715 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 0.3% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $7,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,223,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034,490 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,460,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469,324 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 38,767,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,288 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7,470.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,739,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 236.6% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 784,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,231 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BND stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.27. The company had a trading volume of 213,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,841,958. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.10. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $84.22 and a fifty-two week high of $88.89.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%.

