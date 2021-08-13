Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Makes New $6.47 Million Investment in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 221,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,468,000. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF comprises 0.2% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,852,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,654,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 446,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,224,000 after purchasing an additional 233,012 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 5,529.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after purchasing an additional 202,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,026,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF alerts:

NASDAQ QQQJ traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.75. The stock had a trading volume of 702 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,836. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.79. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.67 and a 12 month high of $35.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.