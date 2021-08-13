Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Purchases 11,101,482 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 5,175.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,315,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,101,482 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for about 7.8% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. owned 8.41% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $222,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,780.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 111,073 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 134,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,930,000 after purchasing an additional 66,915 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 196,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,136,000 after purchasing an additional 8,493 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 285,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,602,000 after purchasing an additional 43,245 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ LMBS traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $50.78. 3,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,523. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $50.69 and a 12 month high of $51.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.89.

