Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Purchases 267,128 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 10,382.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 269,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,128 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 0.1% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $108.28. 40,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,682,167. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.41. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $108.71.

