Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Purchases 315,897 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 29,857.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 316,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 315,897 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 0.0% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $190,581,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 145.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 411,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,982,000 after purchasing an additional 243,758 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,625,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,883,000 after purchasing an additional 206,785 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15,575.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 163,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,541,000 after purchasing an additional 162,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,796,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $298.71. The company had a trading volume of 22,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,023. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $214.85 and a 1 year high of $299.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.59.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

