Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Takes $4.83 Million Position in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB)

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 294,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,831,000. SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF makes up 0.2% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.99% of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HYMB. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. TCF National Bank grew its position in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 10,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,308,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,638,000 after purchasing an additional 97,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 115.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 22,248 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

HYMB stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.76. 8,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,734. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.80. SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $56.38 and a 12 month high of $61.18.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.