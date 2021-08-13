Welch Group LLC Acquires 3,303 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,833 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for 2.7% of Welch Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $38,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 37,397 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,638,000 after buying an additional 19,814 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.5% during the second quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,668 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 271,139 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $62,630,000 after purchasing an additional 61,175 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,705 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in McDonald’s by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 186,931 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $43,179,000 after purchasing an additional 18,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald’s news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $253.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $0.92 on Friday, hitting $237.59. The stock had a trading volume of 25,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,814,694. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $235.44. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $247.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

