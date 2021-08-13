Welch Group LLC Acquires 4,336 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 371,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 2.6% of Welch Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $38,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVX. Argus boosted their price objective on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.41.

CVX traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.88. The stock had a trading volume of 108,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,357,992. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.59) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

