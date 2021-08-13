Welch Group LLC Boosts Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Welch Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 2.7% of Welch Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $39,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% during the first quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on PEP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist raised their target price on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.58.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.91 on Friday, reaching $155.98. 22,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,164,904. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $158.66. The stock has a market cap of $215.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.31.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.90%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

