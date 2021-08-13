Welch Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Welch Group LLC boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 659,159 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,415 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 2.5% of Welch Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $37,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Intel by 6.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,388,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,519 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in Intel by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 23,305,334 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,491,541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119,765 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 55.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 12,317,475 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $788,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415,095 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 741.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,591,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $228,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth about $193,408,000. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $52.62 price objective on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.81.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.33. 234,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,712,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $216.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.63.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

