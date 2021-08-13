Welch Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $11,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 70.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 844.4% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. 62.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $378,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,086,093.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,580 shares of company stock worth $6,403,466. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KO. Argus upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.00. 57,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,074,420. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $46.97 and a 12 month high of $57.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.57. The stock has a market cap of $245.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.