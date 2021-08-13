Welch Group LLC Has $40.60 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 553,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,463 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises about 2.8% of Welch Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $40,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,136 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NEE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.69.

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $83.30. 72,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,123,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.79 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

