Welch Group LLC Has $40.85 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Welch Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,587 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric accounts for 2.8% of Welch Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Welch Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Emerson Electric worth $40,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on EMR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.65.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.54. The stock had a trading volume of 11,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640,030. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.90. The firm has a market cap of $61.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $63.16 and a 52-week high of $104.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

