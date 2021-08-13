Welch Group LLC Purchases 5,080 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Welch Group LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 112,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 25,341 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,381,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $353,786,000 after purchasing an additional 46,506 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.5% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.0% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 171,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Shares of TFC stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.91. 50,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,666,955. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $34.86 and a 12-month high of $62.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.74.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 47.37%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.36.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.