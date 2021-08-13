Wellness Center USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCUI) Short Interest Up 916.7% in July

Wellness Center USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCUI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 916.7% from the July 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 248,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS WCUI remained flat at $$0.06 on Friday. 30,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,154. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.05. Wellness Center USA has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.12.
About Wellness Center USA
Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?
Receive News & Ratings for Wellness Center USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wellness Center USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.