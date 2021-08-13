Wellness Center USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCUI) Short Interest Up 916.7% in July

Wellness Center USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCUI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 916.7% from the July 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 248,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WCUI remained flat at $$0.06 on Friday. 30,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,154. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.05. Wellness Center USA has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.12.

About Wellness Center USA

Wellness Center USA, Inc is a hybrid healthcare company that combines technologies, software, devices, providers, protocols, goods, and services. It operates through following segments: Medical Devices; and Authentication & Encryption Products and Services. The Medical Devices segment engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing and distribution of targeted Ultra Violet phototherapy devices for the treatment of skin diseases and for sanitation purposes.

