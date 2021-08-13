Wells Fargo & Company Raises EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Price Target to $175.00

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) had its target price raised by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EGP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.60.

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $172.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. EastGroup Properties has a 52-week low of $125.43 and a 52-week high of $178.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $170.53.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $99.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.61 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that EastGroup Properties will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 60.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 164.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 79.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

