Wentworth Resources plc (LON:WEN) Insider Buys £3,242.64 in Stock

Wentworth Resources plc (LON:WEN) insider Iain McLaren acquired 13,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of £3,242.64 ($4,236.53).

WEN traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 24 ($0.31). 58,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 9.20 and a current ratio of 9.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 24.10. The company has a market cap of £44.76 million and a P/E ratio of 17.85. Wentworth Resources plc has a one year low of GBX 14.55 ($0.19) and a one year high of GBX 27 ($0.35).

About Wentworth Resources

Wentworth Resources plc, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and other hydrocarbons. It owns interest in the Mnazi Bay concession totaling an area of approximately 756 square kilometers located in southern Tanzania. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Jersey, the United Kingdom.

