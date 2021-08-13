Wentworth Resources plc (LON:WEN) Insider Buys £3,242.64 in Stock

Wentworth Resources plc (LON:WEN) insider Iain McLaren acquired 13,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of £3,242.64 ($4,236.53).
WEN traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 24 ($0.31). 58,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 9.20 and a current ratio of 9.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 24.10. The company has a market cap of £44.76 million and a P/E ratio of 17.85. Wentworth Resources plc has a one year low of GBX 14.55 ($0.19) and a one year high of GBX 27 ($0.35).
About Wentworth Resources
