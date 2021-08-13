WePower (WPR) Trading 69.1% Higher This Week

WePower (CURRENCY:WPR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 13th. WePower has a total market cap of $7.88 million and approximately $230,678.00 worth of WePower was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WePower coin can now be bought for about $0.0114 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WePower has traded 69.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00057007 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003069 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00015175 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $419.25 or 0.00901725 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.68 or 0.00115457 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001957 BTC.

WePower (WPR) is a coin. Its launch date was January 4th, 2018. WePower’s total supply is 745,248,183 coins and its circulating supply is 688,788,616 coins. The official website for WePower is wepower.network . The Reddit community for WePower is /r/WePowerNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WePower’s official Twitter account is @WePowerN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WePower is a blockchain-based green energy trading platform. It connects energy buyers (households and investors) directly with the green energy producers and creates an opportunity to purchase energy upfront at below-market rates. WePower uses energy tokenization to standardize, simplify and open globally the currently existing energy investment ecosystem. Energy tokenization ensures liquidity and extends access to capital. Final consumers, investors, and energy market makers can buy energy for a reduced price. WePower is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and it's the sole payment method of the WePower Network. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WePower directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WePower should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WePower using one of the exchanges listed above.

