West Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,346,000 after purchasing an additional 136,954 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 667.4% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 154,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,470,000 after purchasing an additional 134,204 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 35.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 449,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,602,000 after purchasing an additional 117,642 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 135.1% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 177,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,891,000 after purchasing an additional 101,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 43.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 314,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,320,000 after purchasing an additional 94,858 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VSGX traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.22. 10,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,596. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $65.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.18.

