West Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.43 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

West Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 61.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,462 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 0.7% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,369,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,864,000 after acquiring an additional 485,776 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% in the first quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,936,000 after acquiring an additional 18,551 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $2,787,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.8% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 27,227 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.94. 26,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,144,107. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.76. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.69 and a one year high of $67.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

