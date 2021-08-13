West Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,364 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 2.4% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $7,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TIP. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 950.0% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,206,994. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.43. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $123.51 and a 52 week high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

