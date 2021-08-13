West Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises 3.9% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. West Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $12,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA:VXF traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $187.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,973. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $122.45 and a 52 week high of $190.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $186.44.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

