Westbury Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WBBW) Short Interest Update

Westbury Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WBBW) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the July 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:WBBW traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.58. The company had a trading volume of 5,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.57. Westbury Bancorp has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $29.50.
