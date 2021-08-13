Westbury Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WBBW) Short Interest Update

Westbury Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WBBW) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the July 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WBBW traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.58. The company had a trading volume of 5,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.57. Westbury Bancorp has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $29.50.

About Westbury Bancorp

Westbury Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Westbury Bank that provides various community banking and financial products and services for individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts; personal, commercial, and mortgage loans; credit card services; and online and mobile banking services.

